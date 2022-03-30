KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Border War is coming to Legends Field at KC Monarchs Stadium.

On Saturday, April 16, the Monarchs will be hosting a whole day of lacrosse that will end with the club lacrosse teams of Kansas and Missouri facing off in primetime.

The day starts early with youth teams facing off for the first three games.

9:30 a.m. – Northland (U12) vs. Mill Valley (U12)

11:00 a.m. – Prairie Village Boys vs. Blue Valley Boys (U14)

1:00 p.m. – Pembroke Girls vs. Brookside Girls (U14)

At 3:30, the high school rivalry of clubs Blue Valley Southwest and Blue Valley Eastside will face off and KU-Mizzou will follow them up at 6:00.

