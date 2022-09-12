LAWRENCE, Kan. — After both programs opened the season at 2-0, the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats will play on national television on September 24.

Kansas will host Duke at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on FS1. Kansas State heads down to Norman, Oklahoma, for a primetime matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on FOX.

The Jayhawks are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2011. Kansas is coming off a 55-42 overtime victory over Big 12 opponent West Virginia.

Before the nationally televised match with the Blue Devils, the Jayhawks will go on the road to face future-Big 12 rival the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats are coming off a dominating 40-12 victory over former Big 12 rival the Missouri Tigers.

K-State will host Tulane at Bill Snyder Family Stadium before heading down for their primetime matchup at 7 p.m. on Fox.

For KSU, it will be their first game of Big 12 play.