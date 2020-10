COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cameras caught a sweet moment before a news conference involving Mizzou football Coach Eli Drinkwitz when he took a video call from his daughter.

She was asking if he’d be home tonight, which he was able to answer yes. They then said their “I love yous” and hung up.

The Facebook post from Mizzou Football says, “When you are a #GirlDad like Coach Drinkwitz, you’re always on call. #FamilyFirst“