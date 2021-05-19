Cuonzo Martin hoping Mizzou basketball finds consistency in 2021 season

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s ‘Tiger Takeover Tour’ stopped in North Kansas City on Tuesday.
Several coaches and Mizzou’s athletic director were at the event.
FOX4 spoke with men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin about the transfer portal, closing the gap in the SEC and excitement for the upcoming season, as things get back to “normal.” Hear from Martin in the video player above.
This past season Mizzou finished with a 16-10 mark, after making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2018 season.