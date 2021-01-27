Despite three-straight Big 12 losses, KU remains optimistic about turning season around

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball is in unfamiliar territory, having lost three-straight conference games. But the Jayhawks are still optimistic about the remaining season.

“We start a new season. After that three-game losing streak, we all came together. It’s a new season. So definitely if we win this game, it’ll be big for us,” senior guard Marcus Garrett said.

Kansas is working on improving its defense this week in practice, with its main focus on defending the three-ball.

“Practice has been great. I feel like we came in with a different mindset, wanting to get better and wanting to win games,” Garrett said. “I feel like we can shrink the floor, just make it a little crowded.”

Playing during the pandemic is creating its own challenges. Head coach Bill Self said it’s not unique to the KU program but takes some getting used to for the players.

“Reward for the guys is to go hang out with the same guys that you just got your butt beat with. Eat in the room, socially distance with your teammates in your room, play video games. Get it all started, and it’s groundhog day the next day,” Self said.

On Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, KU plays TCU — a team they’ve already beaten once this season. The Jayhawks are in need of a win.

“We can’t get back what we’ve lost. But we can certainly do everything in our power to make sure that we put (ourselves) in a position to finish what we start,” Self said.