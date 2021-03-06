‘Disturbing and unfair’: Les Miles’ attorney, after Kansas coach placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Les Miles of the LSU Tigers look on during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A day after the University of Kansas placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave, Peter Ginsberg, Miles’ attorney, is calling the action “disturbing and unfair.”

In a statement, Ginsberg said that LSU, Miles’ former school, had conducted a an “extensive and thorough” investigation into the allegations eight years ago, conducted by the Taylor Porter law firm, and concluded that Miles did not engage in any sexual harassment conduct.

Ginsberg went on to say that the NCAA’s newest report conducted by Husch Blackwell has nothing to do with Miles and that the firm did not interview the Kansas head coach or any other witnesses and only second guessed the previous report.

He said that Kansas’ decision to place Miles on administrative leave is unfair and that the school had performed their due diligence before his hiring.

FULL STATEMENT

The events of the past twenty-four hours are deeply disturbing. Eight years ago,

LSU hired Taylor Porter, a preeminent law firm, to conduct an extensive and

thorough investigation of allegations lodged at Les Miles. Under the guidance of

one of the nation’s leaders in the area of gender discrimination and harassment,

Taylor Porter concluded that Coach Miles did not engage in any conduct that

constituted sexual harassment and that there were no grounds to discipline Coach

Miles. Now, eight years later, LSU, in the wake of enormous pressure from the NCAA for

conduct that has nothing to do with Coach Miles, issued a report conducted by

Husch Blackwell. The report revealed no new evidence. Indeed, Husch Blackwell

did not even bother to interview Coach Miles or many other key witnesses but,

instead, second-guessed the Taylor Porter findings and conclusions without

providing any basis for doing so. Bending to the winds of media blowback, Kansas has now decided to put Coach

Miles on administrative leave. Before the release of the reports this week, Kansas

had been provided with significant information supporting Taylor Porter’s

conclusions. KU also had performed thorough due diligence before hiring Coach

Miles. Kansas’ decision to put Les Miles on administrative leave is both disturbing

and unfair. To fail to recognize that a person’s career should not be compromised

by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example an institution of

higher learning should champion. Peter Ginsberg – Michelman & Robinson, LLP Attorneys at Law

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android