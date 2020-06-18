Eight Kansas State athletes have now tested positive for COVID-19 amid return to campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. — More Kansas State football players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The athletics department confirmed Wednesday night that eight total student athletes have now tested positive for COVID-19 after PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for about 130 student-athletes returning to campus for workouts.

The department announced two of the cases Tuesday, and six more were confirmed Wednesday.

While not confirmed by the athletics department, both student athletes are presumed to be football players since they are the only athletes allowed back on campus for workouts, according to the Big 12.

“A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said Tuesday.

K-State Athletics said in a news release that athletes are not allowed into any facilities and can’t participate in any team activities until they get a negative test result.

The athletes who have tested positive will now follow local and national guidelines, including a 10-day self-isolation or until they’ve gone 72 hours without a fever without medication, whichever takes longer. Anyone who has come in contact with these two athletes will also be asked to quarantine.

K-State will continue its PCR and antibody testing for athletes as they return to campus in the coming weeks.