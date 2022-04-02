LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fans rushed the basketball court inside Allen Fieldhouse as soon as the Kansas Jayhawks beat the Villanova Wildcats to advance to the NCAA National Championship game.

The Jayhawks started off hot with a 10-0 lead. Villanova cut the lead to six points in the second half, but that’s as close as the Wildcats came.

KU opened Allen Fieldhouse to allow fans inside to watch the Final Four game on the scoreboard.

MAYHEM IN ALLEN FIELDHOUSE!! Fans rush the court as your, KANSAS JAYHAWKS, advance to Monday Night’s CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!! @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/JWkgPeIwe8 — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) April 3, 2022 They cheered and celebrated the final seconds of the game.

Then security allowed fans to run down the aisles and onto the floor to celebrate as the pep band played the KU Fight song.

Last week KU said it would plan a similar watch party if the Jayhawks moved on to the Championship.

KU will meet either Duke or North Carolina in the NCAA Championship Monday night.

