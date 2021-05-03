Focused on consistency, KU football’s Lance Leipold sets goal to win championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas formally introduced Lance Leipold as its newest head football coach on Monday.

During the press conference, Leipold talked a lot about consistency being the key to building the Jayhawk program.

“The goal is to win championships. One day at a time, become a consistent winner, attention to detail, do it with great energy, compassion and effort,” Leipold said.

Leipold: “the goal is to win championships, become a consistent winner, attention to detail and effort. It’s going to take some work”@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/cQ1RTm9S6H — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) May 3, 2021

Leipold is a known program-builder in the college football world.

At the University of Buffalo, he guided the Bulls to 37 wins in six seasons, while leading the program to its first two bowl victories in program history. Buffalo also earned an Associated Press Top 25 ranking this past season.

Before Leipold’s time in New York, he was head coach at division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six national titles.

This will be Leipold’s first time at the helm of a team in a power five conference, but he’ll take the same approach he did at his other two programs — lean on consistency.

“One thing that stands out just on the surface that has held back is stability, consistency, continuity,” Leipold said. “Those are the things that we have talked about with Travis through this process. I think, as far as the coaching world goes, you look at the lengths of stays, places I’ve been or returned to. I’m not a guy that’s moved around a lot.”

As for recruiting, Leipold said getting local guys to come to Lawrence will be the foundation of the program.

Leipold brings up developing players again : “Our plan is to win and win with the players who are here right now. “#kufball — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) May 3, 2021

He also said he plans on winning with the players they have on the team now.

You can watch Leipold’s entire video conference in the video player below.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android