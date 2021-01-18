For first time in years, Mizzou basketball ranked for sixth-straight week

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri men’s basketball team is taking best steps, establishing itself as a potential SEC power this year.

“I think as a whole, we’ve handled it pretty well, and I think our experience and our leadership has definitely helped us through these kind of weird, unstable times,” redshirt senior guard Dru Smith told reporters in a Zoom call Monday.

The Associated Press ranked Mizzou 19th in this week’s top 25 men’s college basketball poll. It’s the Tigers sixth-straight week in the polls — a feat they haven’t accomplished in years.

Prior to this season, Missouri hadn’t been in an AP poll since the 2013-14 season, when they were ranked five weeks.

“Coach says it all the time, so does Buggs and all the other seniors. Us being ranked, we’re going to get everyone’s best shot every game. So we have to be able to give them our best shot every game,” sophomore forward Kobe Brown said.

The Tigers are 8-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. But they’ve earned quality wins against non-conference foes like Illinois and Oregon, which will strengthen their resume come NCAA Tournament time.

“We can’t come out just playing around or taking any team for granted because of what their record or whatever might be. Give them our best because they’re going to give us theirs,” Brown said.

With COVID-19 having already interrupted the season once, the Tigers are grateful for every opportunity to play.

“You never know how things are going to be like. You never know what the next day is going to bring,” Smith said.

Mizzou is hoping to string a couple wins together as it hosts South Carolina on Tuesday night.