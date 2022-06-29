KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas State and Kansas head coaches Lon Kruger and Roy Williams, respectively, are members of 2022 class of College Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.

Williams, who sits behind only Phog Allen and Bill Self as the third-most-winningest coach in program history, was a member of the inaugural class in 2006, but will formally be recognized into the hall this year.

Williams posted a 418-101 record in 15 seasons with the Jayhawks before returning to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels and led the program to three national championship.

In his career, Williams reached a combined nine Final Fours with Kansas and UNC and is the only head coach to lead two schools to more than 400 wins.

Kruger, who coached the Kansas State Wildcats from 1986 to 1990 and played for the school in the 70’s, was the first head coach to lead five Division I programs to the NCAA Tournament.

He ranks in the top-40 for most wins in Division I history with 674 wins.

Kruger led the Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners to Final Four appearances in 1994 and 2016, respectively.

2022 College Basketball Hall of Fame Class

John Beilein

Jim Calhoun

Richard “Rip” Hamilton

Jerry Krause

Lon Kruger

Larry Miller

Jimmy Walker

Roy Williams