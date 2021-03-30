Former Missouri guard Mark Smith commits to Kansas State after entering transfer portal

Missouri guard Mark Smith, left, shoots over Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless, center, and forward Brady Manek, right, during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A week after a first round loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA tournament, Missouri guard Mark Smith entered the transfer portal.

A few days after that, Smith announced he would be heading west across the Missouri-Kansas border and will now dawn the purple in white in Manhattan, Kan.

Smith is a senior, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has one more year of eligibility to play for Bruce Weber and the Kansas State Wildcats.

This will also be his second transfer after spending his freshman season at Illinois.

Smith average 9.7 points per game and shot 37.2% from the field. He scored 11 points in the NCAA Tournament loss.

He joins a Wildcat team that ended the season with a 9-20 record. Although they didn’t eclipse the double digit win mark, they won 4 of their last 6, including a win over ranked Oklahoma, after a 13-game losing streak.

Smith will look to fill in after Kansas State has had four players enter the transfer portal: DaJuan Gordon, Rudi Williams, Antonio Gordon and Joe Petrakis.

