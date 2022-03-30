COLUMBIA, Mo. — Rising sophomore Trevon Brazile has announced his transfer from Missouri to Arkansas.

The 6’9 forward averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this season. Although Mizzou had a below-average only garnering 12 wins, Brazile finished the season strong averaging 10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his final five games.

Brazile is the fourth Mizzou men’s basketball player to hit the transfer portal after new head coach Dennis Gates was hired.

7’3 junior center Jordan Wilmore (appeared in 13 games, started in six) and senior guards Javon Pickett (all season starter, second-leading scorer with 11 points per game) and DaJuan Gordon (all season starter, 8.3 points per game) have also entered the portal.

Gates has four scholarship spots available for this upcoming season.

Kansas State also has three players transferring from the men’s and women’s sides of basketball.

For the men, junior guard Selton Miguel (started in 36 of 55 games in two years, 7.2 PPG, member of Angolan Senior National Team), senior center Carlton Linguard (struggled with injuries, only played in 32 games and started in two) and junior guard Luke Kasubke (averaged 2 points in 46 games over two years) are all leaving Manhattan after the hire of new head coach Jerome Tang.

The Wildcats could also be without first team All-Big 12 selection Nijel Pack who has declared for the NBA Draft. He has not said if he has signed with an agent so he still has the option to return to Manhattan. If not, Tang will have four scholarship spots to fill.

On the women’s side, senior guard Rachel Ranke (missed 2021-22 season with injury, third player in program history with 1,000 career points, 300 career rebounds, 200+ 3-pointers made and 100+ steals), freshman guard Malene Lind Pederson (missed season with injury) and junior Jada Moore (49 games and two starts in two years, 2 PPG) are leaving the Wildcats as well.

Head coach Jeff Mittie will have four scholarships to fill this upcoming season.