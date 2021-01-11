Former ‘voice of the Jayhawks’ Bob Davis back in the spotlight with new book

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For nearly 50 years, legendary sportscaster, Bob Davis told stories for a living. Now he’s sharing his own.

“It was fun to do and it worked out that I got to do it at a high level. So how could you not like that?” Davis said.

Davis and former KU assistant sports information director, Jeff Bollig wrote a book called “The Dream is Real: My Life on the Airwaves.” The book gives readers a glimpse into Davis’ hall of fame broadcasting career.

“It’s really not about him totally. It’s really the stories of sporting events that went on during his career that he witnessed,” Bollig said.

Davis was the voice of the Jayhawks for 32 years. He called KU basketball’s 1988 and 2008 national championship victories. He did play-by-play for eight Final Four appearances and several KU football bowl games.

Davis wasn’t limited to college sports. He was also part of the Royals’ broadcast team for 16 years. He started his career in western Kansas, spending 16 years in Hays.

Davis says every single story in the book is special to him.

“Different parts of it are favorites because of where they were and who I was with at the time,” Davis told FOX4. “But it was kind of a string of years where I got in the business, then I did more stuff. I moved on to a major college.”

Coaches, athletes and other media personalities contributed to this book — from Bill Self to Kevin Harlan and Jim Nantz.

“It’s really just one of those books where I think if you’re a fan of his early years in Hays, Kansas, a KU fan or a Royals fan, or just a sports fan in general. I think you’ll like it,” Bollig said.

The book is available online through Barnes & Noble and Amazon. You can also buy the book at Dillons in Lawrence. It’ll be available at Rally House later this month.