KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College football is slowly creeping back into the calendar.

There are only 87 days until the first Division I college football games and 92 days until the first Kansas City-area schools play in Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri.

By now, most teams know the times of their first few nonconference games before conferences/networks decide the times of the games.

Here are the dates and times of the KC Big Three.

Kansas

Thursday, August 31 vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 16 @ Nevada, 9:30 p.m. CT

Kansas State

Saturday, September 2 vs. Southeast Missouri State, 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 9 vs. Troy, 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, September 16 @ Mizzou,11 a.m. CT

Friday, October 6 @ Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m. CT

Mizzou

Thursday, August 31 vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 9 vs. Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 16 vs. K-State, 11 a.m. CT

Friday, November 24 @ Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT

Missouri may have the toughest nonconference schedule of the Big Three by playing Kansas State and Memphis in back-to-back weeks. The Tiger battle will be in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis as well.

K-State single-game tickets go on sale June 15th at 8:30 a.m. You can access them here.

Single-game ticket sales for Mizzou and KU will be announced at a later date.