HBCU Legacy Bowl: new all-star game will showcase HBCU talent ahead of NFL draft

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 03: An exterior view of Yulman Stadium on September 3, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a post-season all-star game for the best players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are preparing for the NFL Draft.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled to take place the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI in February of 2022 at Yulman Stafium at Tulane University. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

BREAKING NEWS:



BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF THE HBCU LEGACY BOWLhttps://t.co/wlR12RrVSf



“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches” – Doug Williams, Super Bowl MVP@BCFHOF @nflnetwork @NFL pic.twitter.com/CCvGaZB5yE — HBCU Legacy Bowl (@HBCULegacyBowl) March 18, 2021

The game will also include a week-long celebration of Black culture and history giving HBCU football players and coaches national exposure.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” co-founder and inductee Doug Williams said. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl was made possible by partnership with the NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tulane University. Approximately 100 HBCU football athletes will be invited to participate.

“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” co-founder and inductee James “Shack” Harris said. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”