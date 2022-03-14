KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The postseason continues for eight Kansas and Missouri college basketball teams.

Between men’s and women’s programs and the NCAA and NIT tournaments, there are plenty of local teams to watch and cheer for this month.

Looking for full brackets?

Here’s a breakdown of First Four/First round matchups involving Kansas and Missouri teams, when they’ll play and how fans can watch.

Kansas MBB

The Kansas men’s basketball team heads into the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed for the 15th time in program history. The Jayhawks extend their record of consecutive tournament appearances to 32.

Kansas will play the winner of Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Those two teams play each other in their First Four matchup at 5:40 p.m. CT Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

KU’s game is scheduled for 8:57 p.m. CT Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, so Jayhawk fans will have to stay up late. The game will air on TruTV.

Games will also be streamed lived on March Madness Live, but you have to sign in with your TV provider. You can also stream games on streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV and Paramount+.

Kansas WBB

The Kansas women’s basketball team is the eight seed in the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks will be heading to the Spokane region to play the nine seed, Georgia Tech.

KU’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. The game will air on ESPNU.

Kansas State WBB

The Kansas State women’s basketball team is the No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament. This is their first tournament appearance since 2019.

K-State will be facing No. 8 seed Washington State in the Bridgeport Region.

The Wildcats will play at 10:30 a.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and on ESPN+.

Missouri State WBB

Missouri State is a First Four selection and will try to play into the No. 11 seed. Missouri State will take on Florida State to continue in the NCAA tournament. This marks the third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the Bears.

That game is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will air on ESPN2.

If the Bears advance, they would move into the Spokane Region and face No. 6 Ohio State. That game would be scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, March 19. That game would air on ESPNU.

Kansas City WBB

The University of Missouri-Kansas City women’s basketball team takes on Northern Iowa this week in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

It’s UMKC’s second-ever selection to the WNIT, the program said, and the first since the 2011-12 season.

The game is set for 6 p.m. CT Thursday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Results will be posted on the WNIT website. Ticket sales and any broadcast information has not been released at this time.

Missouri WBB

Missouri women’s basketball heads to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament this week.

In round one, Mizzou will take on Drake at 7 p.m. CT Thursday. The Tigers will get the home court advantage as they’ll be playing at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

If both Missouri and UMKC wins their first round games, the two teams could face each other in the second round of the NIT.

Tickets for the Tigers’ game will go on sale at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday. Fans should call 1-800-CAT-PAWS to reserve their seats. Any broadcast information has not been released at this time. Results will be posted on the WNIT website.

Saint Louis MBB

Saint Louis men’s basketball heads into the NIT as a No. 3 seed.

In the first round, SLU will take on Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday at at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The game will air on ESPN+.

Missouri State MBB

The Missouri State men’s basketball team is also headed to the NIT, its first appearance since 2011.

Missouri State will play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the first round of the NIT. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Missouri State-Oklahoma game will be broadcast on ESPN.

