KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area’s three major universities have their seedings for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Now fans of Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri can start planning when and where they’ll watch their teams take on March Madness.

Here’s when the three teams play and how you can watch on TV or stream online.

Kansas

The Jayhawks are the 1-seed in the West Regional and will play in Des Moines for their First Round game on March 16 and possible Second Round game.

Kansas will face 16-seed Howard in the First Round at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

The game will air on TBS. You can also stream the game on Hulu Live TV ($70+ per month), Sling TV ($20-30 for your first month) or on Paramount Plus premium plan ($10 per month).

Kansas State

The Wildcats are a 3-seed going to the East Regional and will play in Greensboro, North Carolina, for their First Round and potential Second Round game.

KSU will face 14-seed Montana State in the First Round at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 17.

The game will air on CBS. You can also stream the game on Hulu Live TV ($70+ per month), Sling TV ($20-30 for your first month) or on Paramount Plus premium plan ($10 per month).

Missouri

The Tigers are a 7-seed in the South Regional and will play in Sacramento, California, for their First Round and potential Second Round game.

Mizzou will face 10-seed Utah State in the First Round at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

The game will air on TNT. You can also stream the game on Hulu Live TV ($70+ per month), Sling TV ($20-30 for your first month) or on Paramount Plus premium plan ($10 per month).