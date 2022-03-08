KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are returning to downtown Kansas City once again.

The 2022 men’s tournament will be held at the T-Mobile Center with the first round tipping off Wednesday. The men’s championship game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Local teams Kansas and Kansas State are ranked no. 1 and no. 8, respectively. With how the bracket shakes out, the Jayhawks and Wildcats could face each other in the quarterfinals if K-State gets a win over West Virginia.

Full schedule

First Round – Wednesday, March 9 6 p.m. – No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia

– Wednesday, March 9

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 10 11:30 a.m. – No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU 2 p.m. – No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8/9 seed winner 6 p.m. – No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma 8:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State



Semifinals – Friday, March 11 6 p.m. – Semifinal 1 8:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

– Friday, March 11

Championship Game – Saturday, March 12 5 p.m. – Final

– Saturday, March 12

Note: All times are central time, and the schedule is subject to change.

Tickets

If you want to head to the T-Mobile Center and catch a game or two in person, there’s still time to grab your tickets.

You can buy them on the Big 12’s website or on AXS ticket platform.

Prices for all-session range from $195 to $350. Single-session tickets range from $30-60, varying based on the session.

How to watch

All games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms. If you’re not heading to the T-Mobile Center, fans can catch he first round game on ESPNU and quarterfinals and semifinals on ESPN2. The championship game will air on ESPN on Saturday night.

Fans can also stream the action on ESPN’s website or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Otherwise, Big 12 fans can find ESPN coverage on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream games.

Women’s tournament

Over at Municipal Auditorium, the 2022 Big 12 women’s tournament is set to begin on Thursday night with the championship game set for Sunday afternoon.

Local teams Kansas and Kansas State are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, and both are hoping to upset no. 1 Baylor, which took the title in 2021 over West Virginia.

Full schedule

First Round – Thursday, March 10 5:30 p.m. – No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State 8 p.m. – No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 TCU

– Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Kansas 1:30 p.m. – No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner 5 p.m. – No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 2 winner 7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas State

– Friday, March 11

Semifinals – Saturday, March 12 Noon – Semifinal 1 2:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

– Saturday, March 12

Championship Game – Sunday, March 13 1 p.m. – Final

– Sunday, March 13

How to watch

Like the men’s tournament, all women’s tournament games will air on ESPN platforms.

Fans can catch first round games on ESPN+, which requires an additional subscription. Then the Oklahoma vs. Kansas and Baylor vs. TBD quarterfinal games will be on ESPNU. The other quarterfinal games will be on ESPN+.

Saturday’s semifinal games will also all be on ESPN+.

The championship game will air on ESPN2 on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets

There’s still time to grab tickets to a game. You can buy them on the Big 12’s website, on Ticketmaster or at Municipal Auditorium’s Box Office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All-session tickets are $90 for reserved seats and $50 for general admission. Single-session tickets begin at $10 for general admission.

KC-area sites to watch games

If you’re not heading to the tournament, but still want a great place to catch a game, several Kansas City area bars and restaurants hold watch parties, offer specials and more.

Cheer on your favorite Big 12 team with dozens of others at the KC Live! Block. Each college’s band, cheerleaders, mascots and more will be there to get fans pumped up about the tournament.

Here’s what’s on the schedule so far with more to come:

Wednesday, March 9

4 p.m.: Kansas State

4:30 p.m.: West Virginia

Thursday, March 10

9:45 a.m.: TCU

10:35 a.m.: Kansas

11 a.m.: West Virginia

4:55 p.m.: Texas Tech

5:20 p.m.: Iowa State

Before and after every Big 12 Tournament matchup, fans can join the all-day party hosted at the KC Live! Block for spirit rallies, watch parties and more. It’s open to all ages throughout the day, but guests must be at least 21 years old to enter after 9 p.m. Tables can be reserved online.

Don’t forget to check out the bars and restaurants at KC Live! like No Other Pub and McFaddens that will have plenty of Big 12 festivities going on during the tournament.

Here are 12 other bars and restaurants around the Kansas City area where you can catch Big 12 action:

Chappell’s Restaurant & Sports Museum — 323 Armour Road, Kansas City, MO

Charlie Hooper’s Brookside Bar & Grille — 12 W. 63rd St., Kansas City, MO

Chicken N Pickle — 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City, MO; 5901 W. 135th St, Overland Park, KS

Harpo’s — 4109 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO

Johnny’s Tavern — 11 locations in the Kansas City area

Kelly’s Westport Inn — 500 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO

The Blue Line — 529 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO

The Granfalloon — 608 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO

The Other Place — Three locations in the Kansas City area

The Peanut — Three locations in the Kansas City area

The Well Bar, Grill and Rooftop — 7421 Broadway, Kansas City, MO

Westport Ale House — 4128 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO