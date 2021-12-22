How to watch the Mizzou-Illinois Braggin’ Rights basketball game

ST. LOUIS-The annual basketball game pitting the University of Missouri Tigers and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini returns to Enterprise Center with fans in attendance Wednesday night in St. Louis one year after the 2020 contest was held at Mizzou Arena in Columbia without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. Central on the Big Ten Network. If you’re trying to listen to the game, it’s a little complicated because of the schedule conflict presented by Missouri’s Armed Forces Bowl game against Army, also Wednesday night. KTRS radio, normally the on-air home for all University of Missouri sporting events, is airing the football game over the air, but the basketball game will be available online.

KFNS radio will carry the University of Illinois’ broadcast.

You can hear the University of Missouri’s call on the Facebook page for Mizzou Sports Properties.