‘I don’t think we’ve maxed out yet’: No. 10 Mizzou basketball trending in the right direction

COLUMBIA, Mo. — If we’ve learned anything about the Missouri basketball team this season, it’s that they’re gritty and will always bet on themselves.

Before Mizzou’s season got underway, the media picked the Tigers to finish 10th in the SEC. That didn’t sit right with players or coaches.

“Ten is a — you know, when that happened, it was like, man, the SEC must be really, really good, which of course it is. But if we’re 10th, there’s some teams that are going to tear up the land,” assistant coach Cornell Mann said.

“We definitely went out there with a chip on our shoulder, felt like we had something to prove and we still, like, we still do,” senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon said.

The Tigers won six of their last seven games and are ranked in the AP’s top 10 for the first time since 2012. They’re also second in their conference.

“Hard work paid off. We came in with the right mindset and kept that mindset and still have that mindset. So we’re just going to keep running with it and just blessed to be where we are,” sophomore forward Kobe Brown said.

Many NCAA Tournament predictions have Missouri as a No. 3 seed after their latest win against Alabama.

The team feels it’s trending in the right direction each game.

“What Coach Martin being the leader of this program, Mizzou basketball is all about getting better, getting tougher and maxing out. I don’t think we’ve maxed out yet, not one one game. Maybe in a half. But not in a game,” Mann said.

Mizzou hits the road to play Ole Miss on Wednesday.