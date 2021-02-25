Jayhawks add Miners to schedule to make-up for canceled non-conference game

Guard Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures to his teammates during the second half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on March 07, 2020 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball will play the Univesity of Texas-El Paso on Thursday, March 4, 2021 to make up for their canceled Dec. 13 matchup with Tarleton State.

We're adding a game to the schedule…



We'll take on UTEP March 4 at 7 pm in AFH.



— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) February 25, 2021

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Feb. 26 for students who purchased the All-Sports Combo. Any remaining tickets will be sold on March 1.

The UTEP Miners sit at 10-10 and are tied for fifth in the Conference USA West. The Jayhawks sit at 11-6 and third in the Big 12.

The last time these two teams played was in 2013 in the third-place game for the Battle 4 Atlantis. KU won 67-63.