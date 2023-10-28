LAWRENCE, Ks. — Lightening has delayed the Kansas (5-2) versus No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0) football game on Saturday afternoon.

A wet week in the Kansas City area has carried over to KU’s Big Noon Kickoff game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Fans woke up to a brisk morning but still showed up in force to try and be in the background of the Fox college football show’. The storms came midway through the second quarter after Kansas held a 14-7 lead.

Whenever the game resumes, the Sooners will have the ball at the Kansas 41 yard line looking to tie the game up.

Lightning Delay .. play is suspended in Lawrence. #kufball #Sooners — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 28, 2023

The Jayhawks defense took an interception to the house for the first points of the game, while sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. got the second Kansas score.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel has the blemish of the turnover, but found the endzone with his legs later on.

Kansas is looking to beat Oklahoma for the first time since 1997. This is the Sooners final season a part of the Big 12 conference.

It is being said on the game’s broadcast that the soonest the game will resume is by 1:00 p.m.

Big Jay has entered the Press Box .. life of a weather delay. pic.twitter.com/Jf9AYNcPBM — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 28, 2023