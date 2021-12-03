Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
Tracking Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
Missouri News
Kansas News
Health
Education
Thursday’s Child
Kansas City Traffic & Live Coverage
Entertainment
Business
Community
Veterans Voices
You Matter
Working For Youth
Destination Kansas
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
FOX4KC Mobile Apps
Weather
Weather Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Radar & Maps
Joe’s Weather Blog
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather 101
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up
Closings Instructions
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Sporting KC
College
The Big Game
Kansas City Current
High School Sports
NASCAR
Watch FOX4
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Live News Conferences
More Video
Mornings
Contests
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Zip Trips
#RealMeKC
Great Day KC
See All Great Day KC Stories
Great Day KC Team
Contact Great Day KC
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Rock Chalk Jayhawk
Sparks off the bench propel KU over George Mason
Kansas men’s basketball has replacement opponent for New Year’s Day
Kansas-Colorado basketball game canceled due to COVID concerns
Video
KU basketball fends off Stephen F. Austin in Saturday night thriller
Star KU volleyball player Caroline Crawford hits transfer portal
More Rock Chalk Jayhawk Headlines
Kansas, Indiana to meet in home-and-home basketball series next season
Players love atmosphere and energy of Border War, coaches say it’s just another game
Video
The Border War is here: How KU or Mizzou can come out on top
Video
Former Kansas City A’s pitcher Chuck Dobson dies at 77
KU volleyball Sweet Sixteen run sets tone for future of the program
Video
KU volleyball’s dream season ends in Sweet Sixteen of NCAA Tournament
KU students already lining up for Border War game between Jayhawks and Tigers
Video
KU volleyball continues tournament run into Pittsburgh for Sweet Sixteen
No. 8 Jayhawks cruise past UTEP 78-52 with Border War next
KU volleyball headed to the Sweet Sixteen for first time since 2015
Trending Stories
Joe’s Weather Blog: Snow like sugar (WED-1/5)
Groundbreaking COVID research in Missouri shows alarming trend
Video
Kansas City Weather
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery’s dad arrested
Video
Overwhelmed hospitals call for emergency declarations in Kansas, Missouri
Video
FOX4 Forecast: Cold then snowy for some!
Video