CHICAGO — Kansas basketball will have two of its biggest stars representing them at the NBA Combine.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will be in Chicago to showcase their skills for NBA teams. This will be Agbaji’s second year attending the combine and Braun’s first.

Both players were the key cogs in the Jayhawks’ road to a national championship and went to high school in the KC metro area.

Oak Park’s Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four along with a myriad of other awards to add to his collection.

Blue Valley Northwest’s Braun was second team All-Big 12 while averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

David McCormack and Jalen Wilson have also declared for the NBA Draft but will not be at the combine.

The combine is from May 16 to the 22nd with the lottery being on the 17th and the draft on June 23rd.