NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas Jayhawks are NCAA basketball champions once again, and accolades are rolling in for some members of the squad that earned the school’s fourth title.

Ochai Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. He and David McCormack were named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

Both players were very influential to the Jayhawks’ success over the past four seasons, including in the tournament.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 04: Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

McCormack averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in the tournament including 15 and 10 in the national championship game.

Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Agbaji averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in the tournament including 12 and 3 vs. North Carolina in the championship. Agbaji also had his best game of the tournament vs. Villanova in the Final Four by scoring 21 points on 6 for 7 shooting from three.

UNC’s Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero also made the All-Tournament Team.

Both players will be remembered forever in Lawrence for their storied careers.

