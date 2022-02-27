WACO, Tex. — Despite a fast start, the Jayhawks could not overcome a cold shooting night on the road against No. 10 Baylor.

Kansas came out the gates strong, gathering a 28-15 lead just under the six-minute mark in the first half. From that point on, KU couldn’t seem to get consistent offensive production from anyone besides Ochai Agbaji, as the Bears closed the half on a 17-3 run.

The Jayhawks were within three with just over two minutes left in the second half but didn’t score another field goal for the rest of the game.

Baylor’s defense gave the Jayhawks problems as they shot 34% for the game.

Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 27 points. Christian Braun and David McCormack both had double-doubles, Braun finishing with 17 points, 10 boards and McCormack pitching in 10 points, 13 rebounds.

Baylor kept their Big 12 title hopes alive while also stopping the Jayhawks from clinching their 20th Big 12 title.

The Bears had four players in double figures as they were led by Flo Thamba, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jeremy Sochan would have 17 have points, Austin Flagler had 13 points and James Akinjo rounded out the scoring with 12.

No. 5 Kansas was part of a historic day in college basketball as the top six teams in the AP Top 25 all lost in the same day for the first time.

Kansas will head to Fort Worth to play TCU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks are 23-5 overall and 12-3 in the conference. They still control their own destiny to win the conference outright.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.