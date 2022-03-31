LAWRENCE, Kan. — Some of the greatest coaches in the history of the game will be in the building for the Final Four.

KU’s Bill Self will take on Villanova’s Jay Wright, while Roy Williams who coached both the Jayhawks and Tarheels will certainly be there as Duke’s Coach Mike Krzyzewski coaches his final game Saturday or Monday.

Tobacco Road may claim its place in the game’s history but most in Lawrence, Kansas believe Kansas is the cradle of college basketball and its coaches.

Mark Allen has a program from the 1940 Tournament of Champions at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium on his wall next to one of his father in a KU uniform from that tournament, his grandfather and Dr. James A. Naismith. He also has a Final Four ticket which cost $1.68 at the time.

Eighty-two years later when we are all enjoying this March Madness, we may have one man to thank for it, his grandfather Phog Allen.

“Growing up as a grandson of Phog you never thought of him as famous and I think his fame has grown,” Allen said in his Mission Hills, Kansas basement decked out in Jayhawk memorabilia.

Jayhawks fans know the mantra, Pay Heed All Who Enter: Beware of the Phog. Real college basketball fans shouldn’t just beware but be aware of the contributions of the man who coached the Jayhawks for 39 seasons between 1907 and 1956.

Allen played for Naismith who invented the game, though Allen helped perfect it.

“He moved the game more than anybody without a doubt, he was the most influential coach in history. Without the things he did I’m not sure we’d have all the wonderful things now we’ve seen in the game,” Allen said.

It was Allen who pushed for basketball to become an Olympic sport in 1936 and who helped found the National Association of Basketball Coaches still headquartered in Kansas City.

“Those are amazing efforts that he put from taking trains nobody was flying around there was no email,” Allen said.

That organization would host the first College Basketball Tournament of Champions which would become the NCAA Basketball Tournament. It’s why to this day Kansas City still has hosted the most Final Fours.

Allen also coached many of the games future top coaches including Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.



