KU’s Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun both drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self easily summed up the NBA Draft in one statement.

“It’s been a pretty good night for anybody that supports Kansas basketball,” he said.

His two star players, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, were taken in the first round. Agbaji went at pick 14 to the Cleveland Cavaliers while Braun went at pick 21 to the Denver Nuggets.

Self said Agbaji and his agent expected him to be selected between the 12th and 16th picks while Braun and his agent thought Braun would be selected where he went. He also said Braun couldn’t play with a better big man than back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

“[Braun]’s such a good cutter and mover without the ball, and [Jokic]’s such a great passer,” Self said.

Self said the Cavaliers wanted a perimeter player, and Agbaji fits that perfectly.

“Nobody’s gonna shoot better in the draft for the most part than what Och does,” he said.

The two-time NCAA champion head coach also believes both players have a high ceiling that hasn’t been touched yet either.

“They can both get better. They were both late bloomers,” Self said.

“Ochai, he’s learned that there’s a different gear you gotta get to compete at the highest level. He’s a good shooter now, he’s gonna become exceptional,” Self said.

“CB, when he tightens his stroke up just a little bit, you’re gonna see just a huge jump with him. Right now, he’s a terrific player, and he’s gonna get more and more consistent from the arc.”

The only way the night could have gone better for Self is if center David McCormack and guard Remy Martin could have gotten a contract at the end of the night.

“We’re still hopeful that there are still some good things out there,” Self said.

There have been no reports of them being signed yet as of this writing.