LAWRENCE, Kan. — With Kansas’ women’s basketball team losing to Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, their attention now shifts to the NCAA tournament.

With a 20-9 record, the most wins in program history in more than two decades, they are primed to receive decent positioning in the Big Dance.

Here is where some predictions have them going:

Charlie Creme of ESPN: 9 seed facing 8-seed Utah in Wichita Region

Autumn Johnson of NCAA.com: 8 seed facing 9-seed Princeton in Spokane Region

Calvin Wetzel of Just Women Sports: 10 seed