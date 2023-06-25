KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After winning an NBA Title, you’ve probably seen a lot of celebrating as Blue Valley Northwest alum Christian Braun enjoyed himself at the parade in Denver.

“Yeah I haven’t had a shirt on in like a week. I hope they’re still proud of me. That was the best part of the parade. We got to really enjoy being around each other, being with the people and I think my shirt had to come off for a day,” Braun said.

Braun hasn’t had much time to call down after winning an NBA Championship. He completed the sweep, winning a KSHSAA Championship 3 times at Blue Valley Northwest and an NCAA Championship at Kansas.

“It’s been a lot of great people in my life, and they’ve put me in really good positions. So, it’s definitely a team thing. It’s not an individual accomplishment. And to just be around the people I’m around, my family around and just to win is just so fun for me. Hopefully, we can keep doing it.”

Braun also talked about the meaning of each championship.

“They were all different, I’m grateful for all of them. I would say this one was probably the best. This season is the longest NBA season. It’s longer. We work really hard, the group that I was around got closer and closer throughout the year and there’s a lot of guys that deserved it more than I did. There’s a lot of guys that waited a long time, Denver waited a long time for that moment, and for me to come in in the first year and to be a part of that, obviously it’s a lot bigger than me. To be a part of that excitement, there’s nothing better than an NBA Championship.”

He credits coaching and a team effort for the success he’s had in his career.

“They’re everything to me, they taught me everything I know, started with my mother and my father teaching me what they taught me and instilling those values. But I think that each one of my coaches had similar values and coached me and taught me the same way, so, to have those people in your life, in your corner every step of the way, they’ve trusted me, they put me in great positions. It’s definitely not an individual accomplishment, winning all these games, all these championships, it has to do with them.”

In Denver, he found success with a talented roster, including Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and plenty of veterans.

“To play with those guys is amazing. To have them teach me and you know, guide me along the way has been great and so thankful for every one of them. DeAndre [Jordan, Ish [Smith], Jeff [Green], you know the older guys. They trust me, they took me in day one. They trust me to be who I am, so I couldn’t have been more blessed or more fortunate to go into a situation like Denver and I couldn’t have been in a better spot.”

Now he’s back in his hometown of Overland Park, hosting the “Champ Camp 2023” with his High School Head Coach Ed Fritz.

“I love coming back, I was fortunate to be around such great people and to be back in Kansas City, this is where I want to be, came back immediately after. Getting to see these kids is going to be a really good time. Hopefully, we have a lot of people, and share my experiences with them. Try to them teach them here and there, but really just enjoy them. I’m grateful for them coming out.”

It’s safe to say Braun has had no shortage of mentors in his life and basketball career.

“Just blessed to have people like that in my life that mentored me every step of the way. So, it’s really valuable, whether it’s your high school coach, teammates, because those are relationships that mean a lot to me. My whole high school experience, all those camps, just people that are there, just cherish those people and obviously you want those people with you every step of the way.”

And after the camp, he’s ready to take on his second season with the Denver Nuggets.

“It’s amazing, they’ve been more and more you go up. I’m grateful to be in that position, but I know that there’s a lot of room to grow and obviously this summer’s going to be pretty big for me. I’m excited to grow, I’m excited to win more and I think that every level you win at and now that you win an NBA Championship, you just want more.”

And he’s looking forward to being joined by his former teammate Jalen Wilson along with former Jayhawk Gradey Dick.

“Just enjoy it, it’s a long process. And I think, looking back on it, just be grateful for every step, whether it’s the draft, whether it’s summer league, just embrace every moment for themselves. There’s going to be unique things, you’re going to learn a lot, you’re going to get a lot better, so just enjoy the process every single day and be grateful. I believe Jalen and Gradey are in two really good spots. I was fortunate to be there to watch them hear their names called and that means a lot to me.”