KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley Northwest alum Christian Braun has now won a championship at every level of basketball.

He capped off his rookie year by helping the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship, defeating the Miami Heat 4-1.

Braun had a prevalent role throughout the whole series, most notably in Game 3, when he finished with a playoff career-high 15 points in a win.

This championship comes just a year after winning the 2022 NCAA Championship with the Kansas Jayhawks.

He is one of only four players to win NCAA title and an NBA title the following year.

Mizzou alum Michael Porter Jr. also stepped up. He put up a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

They were led by superstar Nikola Jokic, who finished Game 5 with 28 points and 16 rebounds. He was awarded the NBA Finals MVP.

Jamal Murray also came up big all playoffs for the Nuggets. He added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

It is the Denver Nuggets’ first championship in franchise history.