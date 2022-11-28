LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s back to reality for the Kansas Jayhawks following a holiday trip to the Bahamas.

KU takes the court inside Allen Fieldhouse Monday evening to face Texas Southern.

It comes a day after the Jayhawks returned to Lawrence from the Bahamas.

KU traveled to Nassau to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis College Basketball Tournament.

The Jayhawks won the first two games, but lost to Tennessee in the title game Friday night.

The basketball team planned to fly home the next day, but the Jayhawks charter flight was cancelled because the gate wasn’t ready, according to KU. The cancelled flight forced the team to return to the resort for an extra night in the Bahamas.

FlightAware shows the Jayhawks’ plane landed at the Topeka airport Sunday.

