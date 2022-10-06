LAWRENCE, Kan. — It could be a weekend like no other in Lawrence.

ESPN’s College GameDay arrives at the University of Kansas Thursday afternoon to begin building the set for the show. KU’s football program asked fans to greet the GameDay Home Depot Bus.

The show will set up on The Hill, northeast of the Campanile to preview the No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas matchup Saturday at 11 a.m.

Friday

KU said crews will work to set up the stage all day Friday. Segments for TV will begin shooting at 6:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Pat McAfee will host his show live at the College GameDay location at 12 p.m. Fans are welcome to watch the program.

ESPN’s College Football Live will broadcast live at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., fans are invited to be at the bottom of The Hill to “send off” KU’s football team to the team hotel.

Saturday

It’s GameDay!

The “pit” will open to fans for College GameDay on The Hill at 5:30 a.m. Admission is free and tickets are not required.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Fans are not allowed to bring any of the following items into the “pit” area. They are only banned from the pit, not from the general fan area.

Bags of any kind

Food or drinks

Pens

Pencils

Markers

Dry erase boards

Signs on sticks

Signs

Fans ae encouraged to make creative signs to hold up during the College GameDay broadcast.

Keep in mind that GameDay does not allow profanity, vulgar signs, websites on signs, political signs or religious signs.

All signs fans bring to The Hill will be inspected before entry. Signs that violate College GameDay’s sign policies will not be allowed.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC

Parking lots open at 6 a.m. for fans with valid football parking passes in tailgating lots.

Anyone without parking permits for the game should park on the south side of campus or in the downtown parking garages and take the football shuttle to the stadium, according to KU. The shuttle will begin running at 6 a.m.

Fans without parking permits are allowed to park in lots 90, 125, 127, 70, 71, and the Central District parking garage. All parking near the stadium will be closed to traffic beginning Friday evening.

Anyone trying to get to the game needs to remember portions of K-10 and 23rd Street are under construction. There will be major delays and drivers are asked to take advantage of detours to avoid the area.

TV TIME

College GameDay will be live during SportsCenter at 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The College GameDay show airs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The show will be televised on The Hill until sometime during the 10 a.m. hour. It will then move inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium leading into kickoff.

KICKOFF

KU asks fans to download game tickets before arriving at the stadium.

Saturday’s game is sold out and having tickets handy will make the entry process into the stadium faster for everyone.

Kickoff for the TCU vs. KU game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Fans who don’t have tickets can also watch the game on FS1.

