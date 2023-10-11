Editor’s note: The following story includes information that might be considered graphic to some readers.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Newly released court documents revealed more information on rape charges against a former KU men’s basketball player.

The Douglas County district attorney charged Arterio Morris with rape in late September. He was later dismissed from the KU men’s basketball team on Sept. 29.

KSNT obtained charging documents Tuesday detailing the accusations against Morris.

Court records say the victim told a University of Kansas Police Department detective that she was raped between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at McCarthy Hall on KU’s campus.

McCarthy Hall is next to Allen Fieldhouse and men’s basketball players are known to live at the student housing facility.

Court documents say Morris forced the victim into intercourse “after being told multiple times that [victim] didn’t want to do anything.”

Morris also held the woman down by her neck at one point, according to charging documents. The victim told police she attempted to push Morris off, but eventually gave up and “hoped it would be over soon.”

According to court records, Morris said on Aug. 26 that nothing happened with a girl in the living room area. On Aug. 30, Morris said he wasn’t alone with the girl in the room at any point.

Morris, who has never played a regular season game at Kansas, came to KU with an outstanding criminal case. He was accused of assault in an investigation involving his ex-girlfriend while he attended the University of Texas. He transferred during the offseason.

That case was closed the day before news broke of this rape charge after Morris pled down to a Class C misdemeanor and paid a $362 fine.

After he was dismissed from the team, Kansas head coach Bill Self released the following statement:

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men’s basketball program. We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”