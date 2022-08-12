LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jayhawk fans will soon get to see their defending NCAA championship Kansas basketball team take the floor at Allen Fieldhouse in the 38th annual “Late Night at the Phog.”

The annual tradition that kicks off the start of the college basketball season will showcase the men’s and women’s teams in front of the Jayhawk faithful and raise the 2022 Men’s NCAA National Championship banner on Friday, Oct. 14.

The showcase will be the start of the Kansas men’s title defense and the first day college basketball teams can hold practice.

“Late Night at the Phog” is free and open to the public and typically includes live musical performances, though entertainment for the upcoming event has not been announced.

all we’ll say is be here @KUHoops

More details on this year’s Late Night will be released as the date nears.