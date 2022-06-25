MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas big man has found his destination for training camp.

After going unselected in the Draft, KU’s David McCormack has reached a deal to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds and played a big role in the Jayhawks’ run to a national title where he averaged 20.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in KU’s two wins versus Villanova and North Carolina, along with hitting numerous clutch shots in the national championship.

Summer league play begins on July 7 in Las Vegas.