MILAN — Former Kansas Jayhawk Svi Mykhailiuk led Ukraine to a victory over Italy to advance to the Round of 16 in the EuroBasket 2022 championship.

Ukraine remain a perfect 3-0 in Group C and have qualified for the knockout round with two games left in group play.

Mykhailiuk posted a game high 25 points on 9/18 shooting. He added 4 rebounds and 3 assists as they defeated Italy 84-73 with a fourth quarter surge that widened their lead after remaining close through three.

The TCL Player of the Game was awarded to the former Jayhawk.

With a berth in the knockout stage secured, Ukraine will now battle for seeding. Mykhailiuk and Ukraine will now match up against NBA All-Star Giannia Antetokounmpo and Greece, who are also undefeated in the group stage.

That game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, September 6.