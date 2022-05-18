OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The final heart in Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts is now on display to the public.

It celebrates the University of Kansas men’s basketball team’s NCAA championship.

The co-founder of the Parade of Hearts is displaying this special Jayhawk championship heart at his business, Dimensional Innovations in Overland Park, Kansas.

Members of the KU men’s basketball team and head coach Bill Self have signed the heart, making those autographs a prominent feature.

The heart itself was designed by a KU alumna and local Kansas City artist who said she was imagining the heart in the locker room as the team started celebrating their victory.

“I wanted to capture that moment and make it feel like the heart was sitting in the locker room at that moment and had just gotten sprayed with all of that excitement, as if those water bottles were full of ink,” artist Megh Knappenberger said.

“So I worked in a lot of big colorful splatters of ink and paint into this piece. When you look at it, I want it to feel like a party.”

Knappenberger said the KU heart was designed and created in three weeks following the Jayhawks national championship.

The back side of the KU heart features the 1941 Jayhawk, often referred to as the warhawk or fighting Jayhawk, a popular caricature with many alumni.

There are now 156 hearts on display all across the metro area.