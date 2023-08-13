LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks already have a major addition for the 2024 season.

Five-star recruit Flory Bidunga committed to the Jayhawks on Saturday. He comes from Kokomo High School in Indiana.

Bidunga is a 6’9 center and is ranked number one at his position and number four in the 2024 class overall on the ESPN 100.

He chose Kansas over Auburn, Duke and Michigan, making his announcement at halftime of the Under Armour Elite 24 game.

Bidunga won Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year during his junior season, averaging a double-double with 19.8 points and 13.5 rebounds.

He is expected to give Kansas a strong low-post presence once again.

This is a solid start for the Jayhawks 2024 recruiting class.