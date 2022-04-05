KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas men’s basketball stars joined in as Jayhawk fans celebrated a 72-69 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA National Championship game.
The likes of Paul Pierce, Devon Dotson, Mario Chalmers and more were seen at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but even more took to social media to celebrate.
Former Kansas football players Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. also gave a shoutout to their alma mater.
Even those who didn’t attend Kansas congratulated the Jayhawks. Actor Eric Stonestreet is an in-state rival Kansas State alum, but showed love to the Big 12 winners.
Another Big 12 alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes congratulated the Jayhawks, as well as former president of the United States Barack Obama.