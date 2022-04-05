KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas men’s basketball stars joined in as Jayhawk fans celebrated a 72-69 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA National Championship game.

The likes of Paul Pierce, Devon Dotson, Mario Chalmers and more were seen at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but even more took to social media to celebrate.

OMG !!!!!!!!!!! OMG !!!!!!! 🥲🥲🥲 I’m not crying .. you are 🥹🥹 !! ROCK CHALK ! 💙❤️ — Devonte Graham (@Devonte4Graham) April 5, 2022

Wow!! What a game! Proud to be a Jayhawk. Rock chalk!🏆 — Perry Ellis (@PElliz) April 5, 2022

Let’s goooooooo!!!!! Rock chalk Jayhawks baby ❤️ 💙 😈 — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) April 5, 2022

Never in doubt right?? #RockChalk 🏆 — Landen A. Lucas (@LandenLucas) April 5, 2022

THATS BIG TIME FR COMING BACK DOWN 15 IN THE NATTY NEVER IN HISTORY MAN IM SO PROUD OF YALL BOYS YALL JUST SHOCKED THE WHOLE WORLD LET ME SAY IT AGAIN ROCK CHALK 🗣💙❤️ — LaGerald “BOOMAIN” Vick (@Vicklovekicks) April 5, 2022

🍾❤️💙💛 — Jamari Traylor (@MagnaMari_) April 5, 2022

Former Kansas football players Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. also gave a shoutout to their alma mater.

Let’s Go Ku 😭😭😭 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) April 5, 2022

Even those who didn’t attend Kansas congratulated the Jayhawks. Actor Eric Stonestreet is an in-state rival Kansas State alum, but showed love to the Big 12 winners.

Another Big 12 alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes congratulated the Jayhawks, as well as former president of the United States Barack Obama.

Congratulations to the @KUHoops team on winning the national championship. This team was fun to watch, and they earned their first title since 2008 (which was a pretty good year). — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 5, 2022

My brackets may have been wrong, but I could not be more proud of the @GamecockWBB and @KUHoops for their NCAA championship wins. Your schools, your nation, and your president are proud of you. I’m looking forward to your visit to the White House. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022