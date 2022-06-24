LAWRENCE, Kan. — On a night where he heard two of his former teammates’ names be selected during the 2022 NBA Draft, former Kansas Jayhawk David McCormack reacted with one word.

While McCormack waited around to hear his name, fellow former Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver nuggets, respectively.

During Kansas’ 2022 National Championship run, the big man came up even bigger in the final moments of the championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With 22 seconds left, McCormack brought in a huge rebound followed by a hook shot that gave KU the a 72-69 lead. A shot that will forever be remembered in Lawrence.

He averaged 13.1 points per game and 6.3 rebounds throughout the tournament and was joined by Agabji on to the All-Tournament Team after the season. Both declared for the draft shortly after.

Now, McCormack and a long list of players that didn’t get selected will look for workout opportunities with NBA teams in hopes of signing on as undrafted free agents.

The NBA Summer League tips off on Tuesday, July 5.