KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Kansas men’s basketball standout Joel Embiid says he is proud to be an American.

The Associated Press reports the 28-year-old Cameroon native confirmed he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia.

After playing one year for the Jayhawks, the Philadelphia 76ers selected the center with the third-overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Playing in Philadelphia, Embiid is surrounded by U.S. history. A history he decided to embrace.

In the AP interview, Embiid said his wife and young son played a role in his decision.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press Thursday. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

Embiid also has citizenship in France.

Until last season, the 76ers introduced Embiid as playing out of Kansas. Embiid switched it up midseason and is now announced as a Cameroon native. Embiid said it could be time to push his triple-threat nationality before 76ers games this season.

“We’re going to say Cameroon, American and French,” Embiid told AP.

