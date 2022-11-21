KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams was formally enshrined into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Williams legendary career spanned 33 years, spending a majority of those with the North Carolina Tar-Heels where he won three national championships

He coached the Kansas Jayhawks from 1988-2003, where he also had an illustrious tenure, leading them to four Final Fours, two national championship appearances, four Big 12 championships and plenty of other feats.

During his time in Lawrence, he went 418-101, which was good for second all-time at the time of his departure (now surpassed by current Kansas head coach, Bill Self).

Williams is also the only coach in college basketball history to have 400+ wins at multiple schools and is third all-time in wins with 903.

The induction ceremony took place in Kansas City at the College Basketball Experience.

He was inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and officially inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.