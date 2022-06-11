BOSTON, Mass. — Andrew Wiggins has stepped up in a big way for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs, as he’s arguably been their second best player on the biggest stage.

His stellar play would continue, providing it when the Warriors needed it most, as he snatched a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with 17 points in a cruical game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Wiggins previous career high was 11 rebounds.

“I want to win,” Wiggins stated after his performance. He continues to show up for the Warriors, not only on the offensive end, but also playing excellent defense on Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“Wiggs was fantastic. We needed every bit of Wiggs’ contributions,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated.

The former Kansas Jayhawk avergaes 16 points and 7.3 rebounds for the playoffs.

Wiggins was the number one pick in the 2014 NBA draft, leaving KU after his freshman year.

While always having solid numbers, many looked at Wiggins career as underwhelming considering where he was drafted, but he has continued to change the narrative this season, as he earned his first NBA All-Star game appearance and amplifying his regular season with his excellent postseason play.

The Warriors won game 4 107-97 behind 43 points from Stephen Curry, tying the series up at 2-2.

Game 5 will be on Monday at 8:00 p.m. CT in San Francisco.

