LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former University of Kansas student from Topeka is sending a generous gift to the college this December.

Brad Garlinghouse, once a KU student and former student body president, is dedicating $35 million to KU to support the Gateway District and the athletics program, according to the university.

The Gateway District is expected to transform David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, along with the surrounding area.

This reimagining of the football stadium will add an up-to-date conference center and reshape the entrance to KU’s Lawrence campus. Construction on the Gateway District began on Nov. 25 following the last football home game.

“Brad has a special love for the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics, and we are so humbled by his continued generosity and his desire to help lead the way on a project that is as critical as anything touching our university right now,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said.

“In my time here, Brad has continuously looked for ways to help support the future of Kansas Athletics at an important time of change.”

Garlinghouse has invested in the university over several decades. As an alumni he created Tech Trek, introducing Jayhawks to careers in Silicon Valley, and expanded the Alumni Association’s Jayhawk Career Network.

“We are grateful for Brad’s continued investment in the University of Kansas,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “His leadership commitment to the Gateway District represents a new generation of donors who recognize the impact this project will have on the University and region.”

Garlinghouse currently serves on the steering committee for Ever Onward, a campaign for a greater KU which was recently revealed by KU Endowment.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have attended the University of Kansas,” Garlinghouse said. “It is an honor to partner with Kansas Athletics to enrich the future of this place that did so much for me. I hope others feel compelled to do the same.”

