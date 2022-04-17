KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Lacrosse was the only sport on Legends Field on Saturday, April 17.

High school teams Blue Valley Southwest and Blue Valley Eastside faced off where Southwest won 12-3 after leading 7-2 at halftime.

In the Border Showdown, Kansas took a 7-5 lead over Mizzou in the first half and ran away to a 19-7 win to give the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The Jayhawks (8-2) go into the Lone Star Alliance Division I conference tournament as the number 1 seed in the North Division and will host SMU next Saturday.

Mizzou (7-1) is the number 2 seed in the North and will host LSU next Saturday.

The winner of the conference tournament goes to the MCLA national championship tournament.