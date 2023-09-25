LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas has landed the number one ranked player in the state of Alabama, point guard Labaron Philon.

Philon attended Link-Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. He originally committed to Auburn before decommitting back in April.

He chose Kansas over Auburn, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati and Ole Miss. He is currently ranked 35th on the ESPN 100 for the class of 2024 and the eighth best point guard.

Philon won Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year at Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama, last season as a junior.

He averaged 34.7 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals. Bill Self has a great track record with point guards, and Philon boasts a lot of potential.

Philon is a lengthy point guard who can impact both ends of the floor with his defense and shooting.

He will join a 2024 Kansas recruiting class that also includes top-ranked center Flory Bidunga. The Jayhawks are continuing to reload once again.