LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s basketball team is headed to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament championship game.

After dominating Washington in the Fab Four, KU will take on Columbia in the title game on Saturday.

The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Tickets are on sale here. General admission tickets are $10 for kids and seniors and $15 for adults; reserved seats are $20.

If you can’t make it to Lawrence, the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Fans can also stream on Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM or YouTube TV.

This is the second time the Kansas women’s team has advanced to the WNIT Championship after the Jayhawks lost to South Florida in 2009.