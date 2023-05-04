LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas lands the number one college basketball player in the transfer portal.

Hunter Dickinson tweeted a video Thursday morning announcing he will play at KU next season.

The 7-foot-1 center played his first three years at the University of Michigan, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. The incoming senior announced his decision to enter the portal at the end of March.

He visited Maryland, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, and Villanova over the past month before making his decision.

Dickinson’s announcement video begins with him shooting baskets in a gym before he is in a vehicle driving down a highway.

“This decision might even been harder than the first one coming out of high school. You know, having all these coaches hit you up again. Then again it was also kind of easier in a sense going through it and stuff, but I’m just really glad it’s over now,” Dickinson said in the video.

The video then shows him walking into a room and hugging KU men’s basketball head coach Bill Self.

“I just wanted to tell you that I’m gonna come play with you next year at Kansas,” Dickinson said.

The video shows Self giving Dickinson another hug.

“I was hoping it was good news,” Self said in the video.

Self is already warning fans about the team’s tough schedule in the 2023-24 season. The Jayhawks open with Kentucky and then play in the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational that includes Tennessee, Syracuse, Gonzaga, UCLA and Marquette.

KU will also face the Missouri Tigers in the upcoming season.